AP schools to reopen tomorrow, to run half-day till June 17

With the schools in Andhra Pradesh to resume from tomorrow after summer holidays, the government in view of the severity of summer announced that half day classes will be held till June 17 from 7.30 am to 11.30 am.

It is said that Ragi Java will be distributed between 8.30 am and 9 am followed by Jagananna Gorumudda will from 11.30 to 12 noon.x

The Commissioner of School Education Department Suresh Kumar has issued orders to this effect.