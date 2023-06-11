Live
- Google working on 'On-the-Go' mode for Meet: Report
- Perni Nani denies JP Nadda's comments, says they are successfully implementing welfare schemes
- KTR expresses grief over Mulugu ZP chairman Jagadish’s demise
- Indian study finds nutrient key to delay ageing, boost long & healthy life
- UG students will have to study climate change, threats to environment
- Still wake up every morning believing that I can be the man for the team: Virat Kohli
- Kejriwal calls PM Modi 'tyrant' at AAP's rally in Delhi
- Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi and his struggle against sedition law, UAPA charges
- Shakti services launched on the coast
- Here's why Raj is doing better than other states, despite Gehlot's freebies
AP schools to reopen tomorrow, to run half-day till June 17
Highlights
With the schools in Andhra Pradesh to resume from tomorrow after summer holidays, the government in view of the severity of summer announced that half day classes will be held till June 17 from 7.30 am to 11.30 am.
With the schools in Andhra Pradesh to resume from tomorrow after summer holidays, the government in view of the severity of summer announced that half day classes will be held till June 17 from 7.30 am to 11.30 am.
It is said that Ragi Java will be distributed between 8.30 am and 9 am followed by Jagananna Gorumudda will from 11.30 to 12 noon.x
The Commissioner of School Education Department Suresh Kumar has issued orders to this effect.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS