AP SEC writes to centre seeking central staff for conduction of Panchayat Elections

The panchayat elections row in Andhra Pradesh has raised the heat in all the political and bureaucrats. The SEC has also stepped up its aggression following the green signal from the Supreme Court. Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar changed his route after the employee's unions told that they would not co-operate with the elections and wrote a letter to the Union Home Secretary seeking central staff to conduct the elections. It has now become interesting what kind of response would come from the centre on this letter.

Meanwhile, the representatives of the Andhra Pradesh employees unions responded to the Supreme Court ruling and said that they would participate in the elections after taking vaccination for coronavirus. "We are not against the elections but seeking the postponement in the wake of coronavirus vaccination," Venkatrami Reddy said.

On the other hand, AP JAC Amaravati chairman Boparaju Venkateshwarlu said the lives of the employees were in danger. They said there is no change in their decision on the election and opined that they were not against the Supreme Court judgment and would respond after seeing the full copy of the judgment. Amaravati JAC will hold a meeting with the leaders of all the unions on the 27th.