AP seeks Centre’s help for cyclone-hit cotton farmers

Vijayawada: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has urged the Union government to take immediate measures to support cotton farmers affected by Cyclone Montha, which caused extensive damage to crops across the state.

In a letter to Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday, Atchannaidu said that cotton had been cultivated over 4.56 lakh hectares during the 2025–26 kharif season, with an estimated production of 8 lakh metric tonnes. However, severe weather damage has forced farmers to sell their produce below the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The minister noted that cotton procurement in Andhra Pradesh is being implemented through a fully digital system using the CM app and Aadhaar-based e-harvest mechanism. However, after the integration of the Kapas Kisan app, introduced by the Centre, with the state platform, several technical glitches have emerged, causing operational delays and distress among farmers.

Atchannaidu requested the Union Minister to ensure real-time synchronization of farmer data between both applications, district-level mapping to allow farmers to sell cotton in nearby ginning mills, and simultaneous operation of L1, L2, and L3 ginning units to speed up procurement. He also sought the appointment of special technical staff in Guntur to oversee the Kapas Kisan app’s functioning.

He urged the Centre to permit the purchase of cotton with 12 to 18 per cent moisture content at proportionate discounts and to buy rain-soaked or discoloured cotton at appropriately adjusted rates.

Atchannaidu said these measures would ensure transparency, prevent market exploitation, and bring immediate relief to farmers struggling with crop losses.

He appealed to the Union Minister to extend urgent central support to safeguard the livelihoods of cotton growers in the cyclone-hit districts.