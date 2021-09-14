AP seeks Centre's help to bring back Telugus stuck in Bahrain

Amaravati: Expressing serious concern over the ill-treatment being meted out to Indian workers by their employers in Bahrain, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar urging the government to see that they are brought back safely to India.

He said among the impacted workers a sizable number of workers belong to Andhra Pradesh and had sought assistance to return to their hometowns.

In his letter, the Chief Minister said that the AP Government will extend necessary support to the Government of India in repatriating the affected workers. He said the Central officials can contact the resident commissioner, AP Bhavan, for repatriation of workers of Andhra Pradesh.

It is estimated that there are about 6,000 workers suffering in Bahrain and of them 2,000 belong to the north coastal region of Andhra Pradesh.

It is said that these workers were lured with a good salary, food and accommodation by a private agency about three months back.

But it seems that they were now being denied proper food and accommodation and were even beaten up by the management which had hired them. Many of them were suffering from health issues as well.

Hence, the State Government has urged the Centre to see that all those migrant workers return home safe.