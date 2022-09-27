AP seeks funds for construction of capital at Union Home Ministry's meeting

The Union Home Ministry's meeting on the implementation of the promises of the AP Bifurcation Act has concluded. There are 14 items on the agenda during this meeting out of which 7 items are related to two Telugu states while another 7 items are related to AP.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, as per the recommendation of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, the AP government requested to give Rs.29,000 crores for the construction of the capital and a grant of Rs.20,000 crores for the development of backward districts. According to the recommendations of the Sheilabedi Committee, 89 institutions were suggested to be bifurcated. Andhra Pradesh has sought to establish a Central Agricultural University in the state.

The issues related to the two states comprises of Division of Government Companies into Corporation, Division of Companies under Schedule-10, Division of other bodies not in the Act, Division of AP State Finance Corporation, Demerger of Singareni Collieries AP Heavy Missionary Engineering Ltd, Distribution of cash and balances in banks, Release of APSCL, TSCSL Cash Credit, 2014-15 rice subsidy.

The issues related to Andhra Pradesh such as Central contribution to formation of new capital, Tax concessions under AP Apportionment Act, Grants to seven backward districts of AP, Correction of errors in tax assessment, Establishment of new educational institutions and rapid railway connectivity in the new capital were discussed.