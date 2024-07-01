AP servers glutch. Sabotage not ruled out

Vijayawada: The pension distribution program which was launched at 6 am by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday in Amaravati and all Ministers and MLAs across the state hit a road bloc as there was a server problem after 25% of pensions were distributed.

Officials swung into action took necessary measures to restore them. An inquiry has been ordered into the failure of the servers. It is being suspected that some of the staff who were close to previous government might have sabotaged the process.