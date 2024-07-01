Live
- Use of AI for self-prescription poses risk to human life, warn doctors
- Telangana HC dismisses KCR’s petition against Judicial Commission
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) appoint Dinesh Karthik as batting coach, mentor
- New criminal laws: First FIR filed in Delhi’s Seelampur, second in Kamla market
- India to be part of citizen astronaut programme by SERA, Blue Origin
- 17-year-old Chinese badminton player collapses on court, passes away
- SK Group chairman meets with CEOs of Amazon, Intel
- Move to open bar in Guest House complex sparks off row
- X-Country event held at INS Chilka
- CM Revanth to meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan
AP servers glutch. Sabotage not ruled out
Vijayawada: The pension distribution program which was launched at 6 am by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday in Amaravati and all Ministers and MLAs across the state hit a road bloc as there was a server problem after 25% of pensions were distributed.
Officials swung into action took necessary measures to restore them. An inquiry has been ordered into the failure of the servers. It is being suspected that some of the staff who were close to previous government might have sabotaged the process.
