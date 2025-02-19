AP set for major education reforms

Vijayawada: The state government is set to implement significant changes in the curriculum from KG to PG with the aim of making Andhra Pradesh the leading state in academics across the country.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced this initiative on Tuesday at the MoU-signing ceremony between the state government and Sulochanadevi Singhania School Trust. Lokesh emphasised that the curriculum reforms would focus on skill development, ensuring that students are employable immediately after graduation.

The MoU is a key step in aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy. As part of this initiative, the trust will initially introduce reforms in 14 schools across Tirupati and Chandragiri districts. These changes will include assessing teachers' skills, enhancing their spoken English proficiency, and integrating technology into the academic framework.

Over one lakh students are expected to benefit from improved educational standards through this initiative, which will be implemented over five years. Following its initial phase, the trust plans to extend its services to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Kakinada.

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman of the Singhania Group, stated that the trust's primary goal is to equip students with advanced technological skills. Additionally, the initiative will focus on enhancing teachers' efficiency to ensure the delivery of quality education. Training centers for teachers will be established in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Amaravati, where they will receive instruction in advanced technology and digital tools.

"By prioritising English proficiency and digital skills, we aim to prepare students with the necessary competencies to excel in their careers," said Singhania.

Revathi Srinivasan, Director of Singhania Group of Schools, reiterated that education is the foundation of progress, and the objective is to introduce global best practices to local schools. The event was also attended by K Narasimha Murthy, Independent Director of Raymond, Chief Financial Officer Naveen Sarma, and several key members of the Singhania Group.