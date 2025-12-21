AP sets benchmark in energy conservation

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand has hailed Andhra Pradesh as a role model in energy efficiency and conservation, citing progressive policies, effective programmes, and sustained commitment across sectors. He was speaking at the valedictory of the National Energy Conservation Week–2025 celebrations organised by the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) in Vijayawada on Saturday. During the event, Vijayanand presented the State Energy Conservation Awards to government and private organisations excelling in energy efficiency across buildings, industries, and institutions.

APGenco MD and CEO of APSECM S Nagalakshmi and APCPDCL chairman and managing director P Pulla Reddy were also present. Congratulating the winners, Vijayanand said their achievements reflect the collective efforts of institutions, industries, and citizens. He also honoured students who won a short video competition, praising their creativity and awareness.

Recalling the state’s journey, he noted that Andhra Pradesh adopted a structured approach in 2015, beginning with LED street lighting in Visakhapatnam after Cyclone Hudhud, which saved 40-45 per cent energy. With support from EESL and BEE, over two crore households were covered under LED lighting, achieving nearly 30% savings. Energy-efficient agricultural motors and industrial interventions under the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme yielded savings equivalent to 1.35 million tonnes of oil.

The state has also mandated energy-efficient and green building norms, approving 2,000–3,000 green buildings. Under its Integrated Clean Energy Policy, Andhra Pradesh targets net-zero carbon emissions with 160 GW of green energy, of which 100 GW has already been approved. To spread awareness, 1,550 Energy Literacy Clubs have been set up in schools.

Gold and Silver awards were presented across sectors: Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station (Gold) and Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (Silver) in thermal power; Balaji Cement Works (Gold) and Jayajyothi Cement (Silver) in cement; Divi’s Laboratories (Gold) and Laurus Labs (Silver) in pharmaceuticals. JNTU Anantapur, Welcomhotel Guntur, Sattenapalli APSRTC depot, and Tirupati Municipal Corporation were among other Gold winners.