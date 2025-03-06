Live
- Sports Min Mandaviya to chair ‘Chintan Shivir’ on 2028 Olympics preparation, sports governance
- Udit Raj says Akhilesh not wrong in supporting Abu Azmi
- Emeralds students shine in CA results
- Champions Trophy: Miller backs NZ to win, admits travel ahead of semi-final wasn’t ideal
- 7 robbers held, booty worth ₹35 lakh recovered
- Regency College Celebrates National Cold Cuts Day with Culinary Flair
- No season should be off-season for Uttarakhand, says PM Modi
- Remove encroachments, Commissioner instructs officials
- Ultraviolette Unveils Tesseract Electric Scooters in India; Check Prices
- Bangladesh Interim govt yet again fails to provide textbooks to millions of students
Just In
AP showcases tourism potential at Berlin meet
- Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh participates in the ITB Berlin 2025 conference
- Emphasises Andhra Pradesh’s strategic position as the gateway to South Indian tourism
Rajamahendravaram : Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh partic-ipated in the ITB Berlin 2025 conference, highlighting the state’s vast tourism potential and inviting global investments. The minister’s office explained his presentation on Tourism Pro-jects and proposals during this visit in a statement.
During the conference, the Minister emphasised Andhra Pradesh’s strategic position as the gateway to South Indian tourism. He outlined the state’s ambitious goal of attracting Rs 25,000 crore in tourism investments over the next five years. This initiative aims to develop a comprehensive tourism infrastructure, focusing on sustainable growth, economic devel-opment, employment opportunities, and cultural preservation. The minister detailed the state’s diverse attractions, including a 1,000 km coastline with pristine beaches, scenic hills, rich natural landscapes, and renowned pilgrimage sites. He highlighted destinations such as the world-famous Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy Temple, which draws millions of visitors annually, and Buddhist sites like Amaravati and Nagarjuna-konda. Additionally, he showcased the Araku Valley, known for its picturesque hills and tribal culture, as a prime tourist attraction.
Minister Durgesh also underscored the state’s focus on various tourism segments, including adventure tourism, eco-tourism, wellness centres, and luxury resorts. He said that Andhra Pradesh’s blend of historical heritage, natural beauty, and cultural richness makes it a must-visit destination for European and global tourists.
The ITB Berlin 2025 conference served as a platform for Andhra Pradesh to present its tour-ism opportunities to a global audience, aiming to position the state as a premier destination for international tourism investments.