MLA assures devpt of tribal hamlet

Wanaparthy: LocalMLA Thudi Megha Reddy attended the housewarming ceremony of an Indiramma house constructed by Bhagyamma at Anusandhan Thanda in Tatipamula village of Srirangapuram mandal on Sunday. Addressing the villagers, the MLA was apprised of various developmental needs of the thanda. He assured residents that the hamlet would be developed in all sectors within a year.

As it was the MLA’s first visit to the thanda, residents accorded him a grand welcome with traditional drum beats, folk dances, and a shower of flowers. Women of the hamlet performed cultural dances to mark the occasion. Participating in the housewarming ceremony, the MLA presented new clothes to the couple and conveyed his wishes.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagyamma said her family had lived for years without a permanent house in a forest area where snakes and scorpions frequently entered their dwelling. She stated that despite repeated appeals to officials and public representatives during the previous government for housing assistance, their requests went unheard. After the Congress government assumed office, she said, her family was sanctioned an Indiramma house. With financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh, they constructed the new house and performed the housewarming ceremony.

Expressing gratitude, Bhagyamma’s family thanked the Congress government for fulfilling the dream of providing houses to the poor, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and MLA Megha Reddy for attending the ceremony and presenting new clothes to the couple.

Mandal leaders of Srirangapuram, Congress party leaders of the thanda, party workers, women, youth, and elders were present at the event.