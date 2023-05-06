AP SSC exams results 2023 released, check here for direct link

The results of AP 10th class exams have been released. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has released the exam results. On this occasion Minister Botsa Satyanarayana revealed the details of the results. The students are advised to visit

results.bse.ap.gov.in for results.

According to statistics, 72.26 percent pass rate was recorded in the tenth class exams. In the results, 69.27 percent of boys and 75.38 percent of girls have passed with girls having upper hand. This time the pass percentage has increased by 5% compared to last year. 3.47 percent pass rate has increased in government schools.

Parvathipuram Manyam district stood first in the results (87.4 percent pass) while Nandyala district is at the last position. On the othwr hand, 95.25 percent students passed in AP residential schools.