Live
- Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain occurs in Tirumala, devotees face hardships
- Government doing all it can to contain Manipur trouble: Kiren Rijiju
- Delhi High Court stays notification for electing kabaddi federation office bearers
- Raja Singh denied entry into the new Secretariat
- Cognizant to invest in AI tools like ChatGPT after firing 3,500 of its staff
- Telangana: Palamur turned into irrigation from migration, says KTR
- KTR inaugurates IT Park in Palamuru
- Audio of killing AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members to be probed
- Ramabanam Movie OTT Platform and Release Date Fixed
- Private travels bus overturns at Nallamala Ghat road in Nandyal, 20 injured
AP SSC exams results 2023 released, check here for direct link
The results of AP 10th class exams have been released. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has released the exam results.
The results of AP 10th class exams have been released. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has released the exam results. On this occasion Minister Botsa Satyanarayana revealed the details of the results. The students are advised to visit
results.bse.ap.gov.in for results.
According to statistics, 72.26 percent pass rate was recorded in the tenth class exams. In the results, 69.27 percent of boys and 75.38 percent of girls have passed with girls having upper hand. This time the pass percentage has increased by 5% compared to last year. 3.47 percent pass rate has increased in government schools.
Parvathipuram Manyam district stood first in the results (87.4 percent pass) while Nandyala district is at the last position. On the othwr hand, 95.25 percent students passed in AP residential schools.