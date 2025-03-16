AP SSC Public Examinations Set to Begin from tomorrow

The 10th class public examinations across Andhra Pradesh are set to commence on Monday, March 17. This year marks a significant change, as students will be taking their exams under the new reforms in school education, which include the implementation of the NCERT syllabus and the introduction of English medium instruction.

The examinations will take place from March 17 to April 1, with a daily schedule running from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. On specific days assigned for Physical and Biological Science papers, students will have a slightly adjusted schedule, with exams running from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

In total, 5,64,064 students will sit for the exams in English medium, while 51,069 students will participate in Telugu medium. Additionally, the examinations are also open to students from universal schools, with 30,334 universal students expected to appear.