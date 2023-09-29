  • Menu
AP stamps and Registration dept. revives property registrations

Guntur: Stamps and Registration Department solved server problem and revived the property registrations across the state on Friday. The officials increased server speed to speed up the registration process and complete pending registrations. Started registration process.

It may be mentioned that due to server problem registrations have come to a grinding halt on Wednesday from 2pm.The officials resolved the problem and revived the registrations.

