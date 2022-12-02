AP stands first in citrus fruits production: Kakani

Tirupati: Minister for agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy reiterated that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving towards the welfare of farmers as he believes that farmers welfare is state welfare. He took part in the golden jubilee celebrations of Citrus Research Station of Dr YSR Horticulture University in Tirupati on Thursday.

He congratulated the scientists for choosing one crop per year for research and improving the crop yield and said that horticulture assistants were appointed at Rythu Bharosa Kendras and those who have certificates in horticulture courses are not going jobless.

"Still there are vacancies in secretariats. AP stood first in the production of citrus fruits with 30 lakh tonne yield from 1.40 lakh hectare per year. The whole country has been producing 14 million tonne of citrus fruits from 10.50 lakh hectare," he explained.

On this occasion, he released some books on horticulture crops and felicitated the scientists. He planted saplings at the campus. Horticulture University vice-chancellor Prof T Janakiram, district horticulture officer Dasaratha Rami Reddy, agriculture officer Prasada Rao, agriculture scientists Madhumathi, Nagaraju, Naram Naidu and others were present.