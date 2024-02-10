Live
AP State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman directs officials to take action against encroachments
Andhra Pradesh State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman Marumudi Victor Prasad directed the officials to take appropriate action against those encroaching on their lands. On Friday, Joseph Naveen Kumar visited the area of Rachapatnam village, Kaikaluru mandal and inquired about the details from the victim.
On this occasion, Victor Prasad said that a person named Joseph Naveen Kumar belonging to the SC family in Rachapatnam village complained that he has 62 cents of land, of which only 36 cents are available and the landlords have occupied the remaining 26 cents and are not letting him access his land.
He ordered the officials to investigate the matter and do justice to the victim. Before that, the village Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's statue was garlanded and paid grand tributes.
Along with Victor Prasad, officials of revenue and various departments participated.