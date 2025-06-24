  • Menu
AP students return from Iran, 17 delegates arrive in Delhi

In a significant development, 17 delegates from Andhra Pradesh have safely arrived in Delhi from Iran today, landing before 6 AM.

In a significant development, 17 delegates from Andhra Pradesh have safely arrived in Delhi from Iran today, landing before 6 AM. Among the group, 10 members have successfully checked into Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, where the staff has meticulously arranged accommodations to ensure their comfort during their stay. The remaining 7 delegates are currently at the airport as they await their onward flights.

This timely return marks an important chapter for the AP students, fostering further collaboration and exchange between the two regions.

Dr. Arja Srikanth, Commissioner of AP Bhavan, confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to support these young delegates during their time in Delhi.

