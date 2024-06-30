AP TDP President Palla Srinivasa Rao announces toll-free number for public grievances

The TDP AP President, Palla Srinivasa Rao, announced that a new toll-free number has been established to receive requests from the public. Rao stated that many people have been approaching the Chief Minister's office to submit petitions, prompting the introduction of the toll-free number to streamline the process. He encouraged individuals to make use of this facility by calling 73062 99999 to voice their concerns, with the possibility of meeting the CM depending on the urgency of the issue.

Furthermore, Rao criticized Jagan for allegedly misleading pensioners with promises of a substantial increase in their pensions. He pointed out that while Jagan proposed a gradual increase over five years, Chandrababu had implemented an immediate raise of Rs. 1,000 for the beneficiaries. Rao praised the decision to increase pensions and assured that the enhanced amount would be disbursed starting the following Monday.

In addition, Rao affirmed the government's commitment to expedite the completion of Amaravati and designate Visakhapatnam as the financial capital of Andhra Pradesh. He emphasized the importance of these projects for the state's development and growth.