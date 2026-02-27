Whirlpool unveils Protton NXT - A revolutionary 3 door refrigerator that blends premium aesthetics with smart functionality for modern Indian homes

Whirlpool of India Limited, a pioneer in home appliances, unveiled Protton NXT, a revolutionary 3 Door refrigerator range that reimagines refrigeration for the modern Indian home. Combining the best of a unique format with contemporary design sensibilities, the Protton NXT range delivers sophisticated style with superior cooling performance.

As Indian consumers increasingly look for appliances that blend superior performance with premium designs, aesthetics have become as important as functionality in modern homes. The Protton NXT series of 3 door refrigerators features a thoughtfully engineered 3 Door format that not only enhances cooling retention and storage organisation but also brings refined, contemporary aesthetics that seamlessly integrate into today’s modern interiors, elevating the overall appeal of the living space.

This new range builds upon Whirlpool of India Limited’s expertise in providing consumer relevant innovations like fastest convertible, 6th Sense Technology, Ozone Refresh Technology - each created to solve a consumer need.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Nakul Tewari, Vice President – Marketing, Whirlpool of India, said: “Indian households today expect their refrigerators to do a lot more - offer better space utilisation, preserve freshness for longer, and consume less energy - while looking stylish and modern. With Protton NXT, we have introduced a unique 3 Door format to deliver superior cooling efficiency and smarter storage, while integrating advanced freshness technologies. This reflects Whirlpool’s commitment to building differentiated innovations that deliver smart functionality and superior performance.”

The Magic of 3 Doors: Superior cooling with smarter storage

At the core of the Protton NXT range is its distinctive 3 Door design, designed to improve cooling efficiency and everyday usability. By allowing consumers to open only the required compartment, the refrigerator delivers 43% lesser cold air loss compared to conventional 2 Door models, helping maintain stable internal temperatures and consistent cooling.

Featuring NXT-generation aesthetics and improved internal space management, the range offers up to 40% extra storage space for fruit and vegetables, making it ideal for households with diverse storage needs. Additionally, Fresh Flow vents enable 360-degree cooling, ensuring uniform airflow across all compartments for consistent freshness.

Freshness designed for everyday household care

Designed with a strong focus on food safety and hygiene, Protton NXT delivers up to 15 days of freshness with Microblock Technology, which helps prevent bacterial growth in food by up to 99%*. The Active Deo system, enabled by the 3 Door format, prevents odour mixing between compartments, ensuring food retains its natural taste and aroma.

Additionally, FreshNXT technology helps drain excess moisture from fruits and vegetables, supporting prolonged freshness and aligning with everyday Indian cooking and storage habits.

Energy efficiency that makes savings tangible

Protton NXT is engineered for energy-efficient performance, making long-term savings simple and tangible for consumers. The new range consumes significantly less energy compared to conventional refrigerators and is among the most energy-efficient 4 Star Frost-Free refrigerators (as per 2026 BEE standards) available in the industry*, delivering an optimal balance of cooling performance and everyday savings.

With the launch of Protton NXT, Whirlpool continues to strengthen its refrigeration portfolio by introducing a differentiated 3 Door format that combines superior cooling, smarter storage, and everyday freshness, crafted specifically for Indian households.

The new Whirlpool Protton NXT 3 Door Refrigerator range is available across leading retail stores and online platforms, with prices starting from INR 27,500.

To explore the new range, visit: www.india.whirlpool.in.

**Disclaimer: Terms & Conditions apply



