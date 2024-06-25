Live
Just In
AP TET 2024 Exam Results Declared: Check here
The results of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (AP TET) – 2024 exam were released on Tuesday afternoon
The results of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (AP TET) – 2024 exam were released on Tuesday afternoon. Candidates who took the SGT, School Assistant, and Language Pandit TET exams can now view their results on the official website. The response sheets of all candidates who appeared for the TET examinations have been uploaded on the AP Education Department's website for easy access.
After receiving and reviewing the applications, final answer keys were prepared and the official results have now been declared. To check their scores, candidates simply need to enter their user id and date of birth on the official website. It's important to note that the marks obtained in the TET exams have lifetime validity.
Candidates are advised to check their results by entering required credentials at official website https://aptet.apcfss.in/CandidateLogin.do