AP TET exam concludes successfully, answer key to be released from tomorrow
The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), held over a span of 17 days, concluded peacefully on October 21. The examinations, conducted in two phases, saw a total of 4,27,300 applicants, with 3,68,661 candidates (approximately 86.28%) appearing for the online assessments across the state.
MV Krishna Reddy, the convener of the TET, announced that the response sheets and preliminary answer keys for the final examination papers—Paper 2A Social Studies and Paper 2B Special Teacher Eligibility Test—will be available on the official website starting October 23. He also informed that objections to the answer keys can be submitted online until October 25.
Krishna Reddy commended the collaborative efforts of state and district officials, as well as personnel from the electricity, transport, medical, and police departments, along with a team of technical experts, for their roles in ensuring the smooth execution of the exams.
The successful completion of the TET marks a significant step towards maintaining educational standards and qualifying future teachers in the state of Andhra Pradesh.