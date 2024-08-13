AP to be transformed into sports hub in 5 years

Vijayawada: Minister for transport, sports and youth affairs M Ram Prasad Reddy said the state government will develop infrastructure facilities to promote sports and games to transform the state into a sports hub in next five years.

He said the state government will announce new sports policy and will give a big boost to the sports. Ram Prasad Reddy on Monday conducted a review with officials of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium.

Ram Prasad Reddy alleged the YSRCP government ruined the sports in the state and indulged in Rs120 crore scam in the name of ‘Aadudam Andhra’. He said the NDA government is collecting the details of the corruption and scam that had taken place under the previous government.

He said the state government will try to promote a cricket team in the IPL Tourney with a brand name of Amaravati. He said sports and games will be developed from village to the national level and talented sportsmen and sportsmen will made from Andhra Pradesh. Ram Prasad Reddy said the government gives priority to construction of stadiums and grounds and generate interest among the players on sports and games.

Referring to allegations of fake sports certificates for jobs, the minister said the government will conduct a probe and get the facts on issuing of fake certificates.

He said instructions would be given to both government and private schools to allot one hour every day in the schools for sports. He said the government will march ahead with a slogan that sports are part of life and will provide mental recreation and physical fitness.

The minister recalled that badminton stars like Pullela Gopichand emerged from erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and plans will be drawn to create such talented players from the state.

Ram Prasad Reddy said he would discuss with the Chief Minister NChandrababu Naidu and announce new sports policy for the state. Asked about the unrecognised sport academies, he said such academies will be abolished.