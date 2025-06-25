  • Menu
AP to become Aerospace and Defence Hub with new policy: Nara Lokesh

Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that the Andhra Pradesh government’s new Aerospace and Defence Policy 4.0 will significantly transform the state...

Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that the Andhra Pradesh government’s new Aerospace and Defence Policy 4.0 will significantly transform the state into a global centre for manufacturing, research, and development.

The policy aims to establish a comprehensive framework that supports anchor units, centres of excellence, startup incubation, and facilitates technology transfer.

Minister Lokesh emphasised that the initiative seeks to bolster India's self-sufficiency in the aerospace and defence sectors while creating jobs in newly established industrial clusters across the state.

