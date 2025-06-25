Live
- Karnataka to Add Road Safety in School Books from 2025
- People see red as prices of greens shoot up due to non-stop rainfall
- Rail users in Mangaluru seek swift action on long-pending demands
- Supervisor threatens workers with toy pistol
- Digital debt trap claims another life
- As KRS nears peak capacity, Mandya farmers rejoice
- Chennai engineer held for sending bomb threats to Udupi school
- Vijay Kotian awarded for celebrating cultural unity
- ED Raids 18 Places in Karnataka Over Engineering Seat Scam
- AP to become Aerospace and Defence Hub with new policy: Nara Lokesh
Highlights
Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that the Andhra Pradesh government’s new Aerospace and Defence Policy 4.0 will significantly transform the state...
Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that the Andhra Pradesh government’s new Aerospace and Defence Policy 4.0 will significantly transform the state into a global centre for manufacturing, research, and development.
The policy aims to establish a comprehensive framework that supports anchor units, centres of excellence, startup incubation, and facilitates technology transfer.
Minister Lokesh emphasised that the initiative seeks to bolster India's self-sufficiency in the aerospace and defence sectors while creating jobs in newly established industrial clusters across the state.
