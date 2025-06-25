AP to become Aerospace and Defence Hub with new policy: Nara Lokesh

Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that the Andhra Pradesh government’s new Aerospace and Defence Policy 4.0 will significantly transform the state into a global centre for manufacturing, research, and development.

The policy aims to establish a comprehensive framework that supports anchor units, centres of excellence, startup incubation, and facilitates technology transfer.

Minister Lokesh emphasised that the initiative seeks to bolster India's self-sufficiency in the aerospace and defence sectors while creating jobs in newly established industrial clusters across the state.