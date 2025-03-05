AP to become maritime gateway by 2030: Minister BC Janardhana Reddy

Vijayawada: Recalling that the NDA government had already announced the new maritime policy-2024-29, minister for roads and buildings, investments and infrastructure BC Janardhana Reddy has said that the state would become maritime gateway by 2030.

He was addressing the conference of stakeholders’ consultation on maritime, logistics and infrastructure development here on Tuesday.

The minister said that the logistics play a key role in the development of ports and consultation with the stakeholders to improve the state capacity in the maritime and logistics have been fruitful. The National Logistics Policy-2022 is aimed at bringing down the expenditure on logistics to single digit of the GDP.

Efforts are on to fully utilise the long seacoast up to optimum level.

At least one port in the state would be made one of the largest ports in the world, the minister asserted.

He emphasised on the importance of the government, industry and the investors working together by utilising the opportunities in the logistics sector.

The minister exuded confidence that the state would become a major hub for investments and infrastructure facilities in near future. The State government would focus on the development of green field and brown field ports across the state.