India’s IT sector navigating GenAI transition: Report

Generative AI is not causing widespread job displacement in India’s IT sector but is reorganising work, raising productivity and shifting demand toward hybrid skill sets, a report said.

The report from Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) and OpenAI found modest moderation in entry‑level hiring while mid and senior hiring remained stable and noted productivity gains from AI outnumber declines by a ratio of 3.5 to 1 across affected business divisions.

“Firms report a modest moderation in hiring, primarily concentrated at the entry level, alongside stability at mid and senior levels.