AP to celebrate World Tourism Day on September 27

Amaravati: The state will celebrate the World Tourism Day on September 27 in a big way, said special chief secretary to government (youth services, archaeology, tourism and culture) department Dr Rajat Bhargava.



Speaking at a review meeting of officials here on Wednesday, he said the state government has come up with an investor friendly tourism policy. The New Tourism Policy will help facilitate the eligible investors with incentives which are important factors in attracting investors in tourism projects in the state.

He said 7-star resorts /5-star hotels issue to be taken to State Investment Promotion Committee (SIPC) and State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) by next week. He said other tourism projects including Lambasingi and Gandikota works, new resort at Araku, eco tourism, beach tourism and village tourism will be expedited.

S Satyanarayana , CEO APTA & MD APTDC was present in the review meeting and briefed on the workflow of the tourism projects to special chief secretary.