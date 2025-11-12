AP to expedite solar rooftop projects with ADB, NABARD support

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand directed Andhra Pradesh power distribution companies (discoms) to ensure the timely and effective implementation of the Solar Rooftop Investment Programme (SRIP), supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), across the State.

At a review at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the chief secretary interacted with discom CMDs along with ADB and NABARD representatives. The meeting reviewed progress under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) implemented through the Utility-Led Aggregator (ULA) model.

NABARD has been onboarded as the financial intermediary to provide concessional financing to state discoms. Dr Sujata Gupta, director (South Asia), energy sector office, ADB, presented the progress and financing structure of SRIP.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayanand said the state government is fully committed to accelerating the rollout of rooftop solar systems to promote clean, affordable, and sustainable energy.

The chief secretary said rooftop solar adoption remains a high priority for the State to reduce dependence on conventional energy and empower consumers through decentralised generation.

Highlighting the Kuppam Solarisation Initiative, Vijayanand said the government aims to make Kuppam a 100 per cent solar and net zero constituency. All schools, government buildings and agricultural feeders will be equipped with solar systems, along with a 50/100 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and 4 MW capacity for SC/ST households, he said. Surplus power would be purchased at Rs.2.09 per unit, he added.

The chief secretary noted that the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) has approved the first tranche of 3.88 lakh rooftop solar installations, with Letters of Award issued for 804 MW capacity and tenders finalized for another 200 MW.

He said the state government guarantee for implementation under the ULA model has been approved by the finance department.

The chief secretary appreciated ADB and NABARD’s support and directed discoms to expedite loan formalities and implementation to ensure Andhra Pradesh remains a leader in rooftop solar energy adoption.

Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) project director Vikas Marmat, ADB principal energy specialist Jaimesh Kolantha Raj and others participated in the review meeting.