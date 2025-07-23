AP to hosts Investopia Global-AP conference to attract UAE investments

The state government of Andhra Pradesh is making strides to enhance investment opportunities, with the launch of the Investopia Global-AP conference scheduled to begin at 11 am today. Organised by Invest India and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), the conference aims to attract international investments and promote economic development within the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is will be the chief guest and the event is set to draw participation from approximately 200 representatives from various organisations and industries based in the United Arab Emirates. Among the attendees are UAE ministers, Chief Managing Directors, Chief Executive Officers, and other influential industrialists.

A key focus of the conference will be the strengthening of economic ties between India and the UAE, with discussions centred around four crucial topics. The first agenda item will explore how Andhra Pradesh can position itself as a favourable gateway for investments. Notable speakers include Dr. Jean Fares, CEO of Investopia, and Dr. Suchitra K. Ella, Vice President of CII and Co-Founder of Bharat Biotech International Limited, who will lend their expertise to the important discussions taking place.