AP to introduce BC Protection Act soon

Vijayawada: Minister for BC, EWS welfare, handlooms and textiles S Savitha said that the state government is preparing to introduce a BC Protection Act aimed at safeguarding the dignity, livelihood and lives of Backward Classes (BCs). The proposed legislation would provide legal protection to members of 138 backward class communities in the state.

Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on draft BC Protection Bill was held at the BC Directorate at Tadigadapa near Vijayawada on Saturday. BC minister S Savitha chaired the meeting and ministers K Atchannaidu, Kollu Ravindra, Anagani Satya Prasad and MLC Beeda Ravichandra Yadav attended.

Speaking to the media, Savitha said strict action would be taken against anyone who insults BCs in the name of caste or profession or indulges in social or economic boycott. She said the meeting was convened to finalise the framework of the BC Protection Act.

She noted that BC ministers had already held two rounds of discussions earlier and a draft of the proposed law had been prepared. The Act would include provisions to punish around 15 types of harassment and discrimination against BC communities, she added. She said the government intends to introduce the legislation soon after holding consultations with BC MLAs, MLCs and representatives of BC organisations across the state’s five zones. The objective is to ensure a strong and comprehensive law that guarantees protection and dignity for BC communities, she said.

Savitha stated that the coalition government is committed to fulfilling all promises made to BC communities and ensuring them a respectable life. “Empowering BCs in all sectors is the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,” she said. Ministers Atchannaidu and Ravindra stressed the need to consult BC organisations across the state before finalising the legislation so that the Act is comprehensive and free from controversies. Earlier in the meeting, BC welfare department secretary S Satyanarayana briefed ministers on the drafting process and said suggestions from the Central Advocate General and the National BC Commission were also taken into consideration while preparing the proposed law. Ministers Vasamsetti Subhash, Kondapalli Srinivas and Satya Kumar Yadav participated through video conference. Also, senior officials of the BC welfare department and the law department attended the meeting.