AP to pitch for new Polavaram diaphragm wall

Vijayawada: The state government contemplates to seek financial assistance from NITI Aayog for the construction of a new diaphragm wall for the Polavaram multipurpose irrigation project. The old diaphragm wall was damaged due to the alleged neglect by the previous YSRCP government.

It may be mentioned here that the D-wall is a 1.5-meter-thick concrete wall that was constructed across gap II of the main dam of the Polavaram Project during the TDP rule between 2014-2019. It got damaged during the 2019 and 2020 floods to Godavari river when flood waters passed through the partially built upstream cofferdam.

A team of experts from the US and Canada along with experts from the Central Water Commission also examined the damage caused to the diaphragm wall and have recommended that a new D-wall be constructed. It is roughly estimated to cost Rs 900 crore.

Naidu who would be participating in the NITI Aayog meeting on Saturday will make a presentation on this issue. He is also likely to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and thank her for the allocations made for the state in the Union Budget.

Ahead of his visit to Delhi, Naidu on Thursday convened a Cabinet meeting after the Assembly session and discussed all these issues and sought the approval of the Cabinet. It is learnt that the state Cabinet had endorsed his proposals. Armed with this resolution of the Cabinet, Naidu would leave for Delhi on Friday evening. He will return on Sunday.