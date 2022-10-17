AP to receive moderate to heavy rain next three days as low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal

A surface cyclone formed in Bay of Bengal on Monday has extended 3.1 km above mean sea level over North Andaman Sea and surrounding areas and low pressure area is likely to form in the south-east and unexpectedly east-central Bay of Bengal by October 20, which will move west-northwestward and spread further over west-central adjacent southwest Bay of Bengal in next 48 hours. In this background, the Amaravati Meteorological Department has issued weather forecasts in various parts of AP for the next three days



Light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely at some places today in north Coastal Andhra and Yanam followed by moderate rain or at some places tomorrow and Wednesday. While in South Coastal Andhra, light to moderate rains and thundershowers are likely at some places today and tomorrow.

On the other hand, Rayalaseema to witness light to moderate rains accompanied with Thunderstorms thundershowers aat some places today, tomorrow followed by moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places on October 19.