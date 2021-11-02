AP to receive rain for next 48 hours as low pressure continues around Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka

The low-pressure area around Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka continues to be stable. Currently, there is low pressure in the surrounding areas of Komarin, northern Sri Lanka. In addition, the extended surface periodicity continues, which is expected to enter the southeastern Arabian Sea and travel westward within the next 48 hours. The meteorological centre announced that it would travel north-northwest and strengthen further in the next 48 hours.

The surface basin extends from the surrounding areas of Komarin, northern Sri Lanka to the west-central Bay of Bengal, the southern coast to the Gulf of Mannar, and the coastal region of Tamil Nadu at sea level. The Meteorological Office has forecasted rains with thunder and lightning in many parts of the state in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, torrential rains lashed Tirumala from dawn to dusk on Monday. The water level in the reservoirs in Tirumala is rising with the rains for a few days.