AP to receive scattered rains in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema in next two days

The Meteorological officials have announced that there will be scattered rains in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraj, East Godavari, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyala, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, Kadapa, Annamayya , Chittoor and Tirupati districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, dense fog is engulfing the agency area and Manyam in North Coastal Andhra districts. Locals are not able to come out till 8 am due to fog and the motorists are facing serious problems.