AP to receive slight rains fir next four days amid surface trough

Andhra Pradesh state is likely to receive light rains for another four days due to the surface trough continuing from North Chhattisgarh to South Tamil Nadu through Vidarbha and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, there has been been raining sporadically in the state for the past few days.

According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rains are likely to occur in the north coast, south coast and Rayalaseema along with gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 km per hour, thunder and lightning at some places.

It said there is a chance of thundershowers here and there. On Thursday, 2.6 cm rainfall was recorded in Balijapet of Parvathipuram Manyam district and 2 cm in Nutanakalva of Annamayya district.

