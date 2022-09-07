AP to receive widespread rains for 2 days as Surface Trough forms in Bay of Bengal

The Indian Meteorological Department said that a surface trough has formed in the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal due to which there is a possibility of formation of low pressure in West Central Bay of Bengal in next 24 hours.

Against this backdrop, the Meteorological Department has issued a statement that there will be widespread rains in the state for two days from Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the state disaster management agency has advised that people should not stand under trees during the rains as there is a possibility of lightning in many areas.

It is learned, heavy rains are likely to occur especially in West Godavari, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Kurnool districts. Officials advised fishermen not to go fishing. People have been asked to be alert and take appropriate precautions in the wake of rains.