AP to take quantum leap in future tech

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is set to emerge as a national hub for quantum computing research. The state government is actively working to secure a first-mover advantage in Quantum Technology, a field poised to drive revolutionary advancements across multiple sectors, according to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

As part of this vision, Andhra Pradesh is establishing a dedicated task force and developing a strategic roadmap to create a world-class quantum computing hub—Quantum Valley—in alignment with the National Quantum Mission. This ambitious initiative is being developed in collaboration with IIT Madras, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and IBM, fostering cutting-edge research, innovation, and talent development in the state.A high-level meeting was held at the Secretariat to lay the groundwork for the Quantum Computing Hub in Amaravati.

Eminent leaders from industry and academia attended the discussion, including Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, S. N. Subrahmanyan, Chairman & MD, L&T, Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Dr. JBV Reddy, Head, Quantum Technology Centre, DST, Prof. Satyanarayana Kalidindi, Director, IIT Tirupati and Prof. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

The primary agenda was to discuss the establishment of the Quantum Computing Hub as a crucial component of the DeepTech Research Park in Amaravati.

The Quantum Computing Hub in Amaravati will play a pivotal role in advancing research and industry applications, particularly in key sectors such as finance, healthcare, logistics, and security. Andhra Pradesh’s collaboration with IBM, TCS, and IIT Madras will ensure:

TCS will contribute expertise in AI, data science, and cloud-based quantum applications, while IBM’s research strengths will drive technological breakthroughs in quantum computing.

The initiative is part of a broader plan to establish a DeepTech Research Park in Amaravati, in collaboration with IIT Madras. The research park aims to serve as a hub for cutting-edge research, design, and incubation, facilitate international collaborations to attract top global talent, support technological advancements in quantum computing, AI, space technology and defence.

The Andhra Pradesh government is engaging with central government research organizations to establish research and testing facilities within the 150-acre Research Park, Naidu said.

The government’s commitment to fostering an ecosystem of innovation and research excellence will not only strengthen India’s standing in the global quantum landscape but also drive economic and technological growth in the state, he added.