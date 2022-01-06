AP tops the list in vaccination of teenagers with 52.82 percent children being vaccinated

Andhra Pradesh has topped the list of first dose vaccine distribution to 15–18 year olds across the country. A vaccination of 52.82 per cent has been completed the target in just three days with 12,89,501 children being vaccinated in the state. Himachal Pradesh stands next with 49.2 per cent followed by Gujarat 45.29 per cent. The larger states of Madhya Pradesh recorded 33.44 per cent and Rajasthan 22 per cent. On the other hand, Sri Potti Sriramulu in Nellore district have the highest vaccination rate of over 76.09 per cent in the state.



A total of 24.41 lakh teenagers have been identified across the state and 15,000 village and ward secretariats have been providing Covaxin vaccine for three days. Meanwhile, from Thursday (today), health personnel will hold vaccination in secretariats as well as in educational institutions.



Medical and Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said all teenagers would be vaccinated by Saturday. It is learned that on January 3, the Center launched the covid Vaccination Process for teenagers across the country. As part of this, the centre distributed 147.72 crore doses of vaccines.



Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 434 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,78,376 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, no deaths reported on Wednesday and the toll stands at 14,499. On the other hand, as many as 102 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,62,029 and there are currently 1848 active cases.