AP Transco to develop 4 more day-ahead forecast models

Vijayawada (NTR District): Andhra Pradesh Transco (APTRANSCO) is working on developing four more day-ahead forecast models for wind energy, solar energy, market forecast and frequency forecast after the successful deployment of a day-ahead electricity demand forecasting model using artificial intelligence and machine learning, said Transco Chairman and Managing Director B Sreedhar.

While launching the online capacity building programme for senior officers of APTRANSCO & DISCOMs by 'The Energy Resources Institute' (TERI) at Vidyut Soudha on Monday, CMD B Sreedhar stated that APTRANSCO had developed an energy forecasting model for forecasting electricity demand with minimal error to meet the grid demand. He further said this model has benefited APTRANSCO in procuring power for the market at cost-effective prices.

APTRANSCO consequently intended to create four additional day-ahead prediction models for wind, solar market forecast, and frequency forecast.

In order to reduce the cost of purchasing power, it is also building a least cost electricity dispatch model that will specify how much electricity should be distributed every 15 minutes the following day from each generating station, such as thermal, solar, wind, and gas plants.

In fact, with the change of the electric utility sector from a long-term conventional PPA period into a short-term renewable dominant market economy, energy price forecasting has gained more significance globally, Sreedhar added.

Power generators and DISCOMS utilize price forecasting data to create the appropriate bidding strategies.

Referring to launch of capacity building programme, he said the online sessions will focus on the country's power sector scenario, power sector policies and regulations, reactive power management, power markets, power purchase cost and its reduction, gas insulated substations, scheduling, accounting and economic dispatch, Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) implementation, emerging technologies, and renewable energy sources, according to officials of 'The Energy Resources Institute' (TERI), which is providing the training support.