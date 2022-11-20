AP Weather alert: 6 districts issued warning as low pressure strengthens

The Meteorological Department has issued severe warnings to six districts of Andhra Pradesh Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, YSR Kadapa and Annamayya districts as low pressure in the Bay of Bengal strengthened. The people and farmers of these districts are advised to take several precautions as the cyclone formed in Southeast Bay of Bengal is currently centered at a distance of 670 km from Chennai.

With this, the cyclone is likely to move from Tamil Nadu towards South Coast in the next 48 hours due to which heavy rains will occur in Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, YSR Kadapa and Annamayya districts on Monday and Tuesday.

The Disaster Management Agency has issued a warning to the fishermen not to go fishing till Tuesday as there will be light to moderate rains in South Coast and Rayalaseema.