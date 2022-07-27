AP weather update: Meteorological dept. forecasts moderate rains for next three days

The Meteorological Department has announced that there is a possibility of light to moderate rains across the state for the next three days. It is said that there will be heavy rains in many places followed by widespread rains mostly in many parts of Rayalaseema.



Meanwhile, on Tuesday, light rains fell in many places across the state and heavy rains in some places. West Godavari and Kakinada districts were most affected by the rains.



The highest rainfall of 7 cm was recorded in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district followed by 5.8 cm in Mogalthur, 5.7 in Kakinada, 5.3 in Tallarevu, 5.1 in Buttaigaudem of Eluru district, 4.7 in Shivalo of Ambedkar Konaseema district, 4.6 in Revur of Nellore district, 4.5 cm in Golukonda of Anakapalli district.