AP Weather update: Rain expected today and tomorrow in north coastal Andhra

The Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecasted scattered showers along the north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and Monday and light to moderate showers with thunder and lightning at other places. The AMD director Stella also predicted that south coast and Rayalaseema will receive light to moderate rains for two days. She said a delta had formed over Vidarbha, Telangana and Rayalaseema to southern Tamil Nadu, which would cause rains and opined that the southwest monsoon would reach Kerala as planned. She said there were favourable conditions for entry into the Kerala coast on May 31.

Meanwhile, during the day, daytime temperatures drop and nighttime temperatures rise, which caused the heatwaves during the night for last three days. Temperatures are higher than normal. Although the weather was cold for two days due to the impact of the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, the temperature rose to maximum.

On the other hand, state Disaster Management Department has warned of high temperatures across the state. The IMD sais that the temperatures of 44-45 degree Celsius would expect in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts followed by Visakhapatnam, Prakasam and Nellore districts with 42-43 degrees Celsius, Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts 39-41 degrees Celsius.