AP Weather update: Rains likely in Rayalaseeema and Coastal Andhra next two days

The Meteorological department issued rain alert for Andhra Pradesh as the surface trough over Bangladesh moved northwestward and centered over south Jharkhand on Sunday. It is predicted that a low pressure will form in the same region on Monday and the strong winds from the Arabian Sea are blowing over central India due to the expansion of the coastal trough on the west coast.



Due to this effect it is raining in many places. Also, in the next 24 hours, it is expected to rain in many places in Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra. Heavy rains are expected in parts of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thunderstorms occurred at many places on the North Coastal Andhra on Sunday. It rained in East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, Krishna and NTR districts. In some areas, trees were broken due to rain and strong winds and low-lying areas are flooded. In some villages, heavy water has entered into drainages.