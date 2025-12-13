Infrastructure improvements for GGH-Ongole announced

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector P Raja Babu announced that infrastructure improvements worth Rs 5 - Rs 10 crore will soon begin at Government General Hospital Ongole, following a comprehensive inspection of patient facilities and sanitation conditions on Friday.

The inspection was conducted based on a committee report prepared by the District Revenue Officer, District Medical Officer, and APMSIDC Medical Superintendent. Key proposals include constructing rest sheds near the old COVID facility, the emergency area, and the new critical care block. Additional sheds will be provided near the mortuary for waiting attendants.