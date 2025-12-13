Second phase of GP polls on tomorrow

Hyderabad: Thesecond phase of the gram panchayat elections for 4,332 sarpanch posts will be held on December 14, with campaigning concluding on Friday. The elections are being conducted in three phases, with the first phase concluding on December 11.

In the second phase, 13,128 candidates are contesting for Sarpanch posts, while 29,903 ward offices were notified, with 78,158 candidates in the fray for ward officer positions. Polling will begin at 7 am and end at 1 pm on Sunday. Following the counting, results will be announced, and elections for deputy sarpanch will also be conducted the same evening.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission on Friday announced the results for the first phase, covering 3,834 Sarpanch posts and 27,636 ward officer posts. In addition, 3,347 deputy sarpanches have already been elected.