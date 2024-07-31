AP will get Rs 50,000 cr in Union Budget: Nallamilli

Rajamahendravaram: Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy informed that Andhra Pradesh will receive benefits worth Rs 50,000 crore with the latest Union Budget.

Speaking at a media conference held at the BJP office in the Quarry area on Tuesday, he said that is the most favourable budget for the state since Independence.

Nallamilli praised the Union Budget for its positive impact on youth, women, rural areas, and farmers. He criticised the previous YSRCP government for the economic downturn in Andhra Pradesh over the past five years and welcomed the central government’s efforts to rebuild the state.

He recalled that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned that the Polavaram project is a food storehouse for the country.

Additionally, the budget proposes incentives to encourage one crore farmers to switch to organic farming.

Reddy said that the NDA government is committed to implement all of the election promises within 100 days. Increasing pension amounts, cancelling the land titling act, and restoring Anna canteens were already in progress.

He said Jagan’s false criticism of law & order issues reflects his hopelessness. Nallamilli speculated that the YSRCP might merge with the Congress.

BJP leaders including B Dattu, Adabala Ramakrishna, R Sridevi, K Satish, and Veeranjaneyulu were present.