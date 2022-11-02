AP women to get trained for entrepreneurship

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government will extend required support to women entrepreneurs in the state, said Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath. Inaugurating a training programme for women organised by 'Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India', here on Tuesday, the minister said 100 women from the region would be trained to become industrialists. Of them, 75 women would be trained in food processing and the rest in the field of garments and textiles, Amarnath informed.

Since 1993, Amarnath said, 70,000 women have been trained by the organisation. Of them, 10,000 have become successful entrepreneurs. The IT Minister said the AP government officials had visited Korea last month to bring in best practices and train women in the state into entrepreneurship.

"Steps will be taken to allot 25 to 30 acres of land either in Visakhapatnam or Anakapalli district for Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India," the minister assured. Amarnath mentioned that the YSRCP government initiated a number of welfare schemes dedicated to women.

Principal Advisor (Industries and Investments) R Veera Reddy, members of the women association, members of International Labour Organisation and others participated in the programme.