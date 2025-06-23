Apart from daily dose of yoga, stress is on minimal oil intake as well

Visakhapatnam: Apart from advocating a daily dose of yoga for individuals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid emphasis on adopting a healthy lifestyle by making subtle changes in diet plans.

The 11th edition of the International Yoga Day’ (IYD) celebrations that focused on the theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’ took a significant step towards this direction as Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommended workable measures to battle obesity at individual-level.

As India currently ranks third globally in the number of individuals with obesity, the Union government has shed its focus on leading a battle against obesity by drawing masses on to a platform, encouraging them to whip up a daily menu that includes minimal oil.

Considering the ‘International Yoga Day-2025’ as an effective stage to not just promote the umpteen benefits of yoga but also advocate healthy diet practices that would go a long way in tackling obesity concerns, the Prime Minister stressed on reducing the quantity of edible oil used in daily cooking.

To start with, the PM underlined the need to slash oil consumption by 10 percent minimum. Terming obesity as a growing global challenge, the Prime Minister recalled how he had launched a challenge during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme to bring down oil consumption in daily diets.

Again, in Visakhapatnam where the record-breaking IYD was held, the PM encouraged citizens across the country to join the challenge. Underlining the need to build awareness about conscious-oil consumption, Modi emphasised that cutting down on oil, staying away from unhealthy diets and adhering to a daily yoga practice form vital components of ushering in a healthy lifestyle. Even earlier, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Back then, the proposal submitted by the Modi Government was supported by 72 countries. In order to take the momentum forward, the Government of India adopted a multi-stakeholder engagement approach, involving farmers, exporters, retail operators, hotel associations and startups. The main agenda was to position India as the ‘Global Hub of Millets’ as the PM was keen on popularising millets as much as yoga.

Even for the IYD-2025 celebrations, millet-based organic breakfast was served to VVIPS, VIPs and a section of participants.

Targeting health through minimal oil usage, fitness through yoga practice and inner peace as a part of ‘yoga for humanity 2.0’, the agenda of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ is not just confined to promoting circular economy principles but also encouraging responsible consumption among masses so that it would set an example for future generations. Apparently, the IYD-2025 event has set serious food goals for people, Gen Z in particular.