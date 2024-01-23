  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

APCC chief YS Sharmila accepts YV Subba Reddy's challenge, asks to show the development in AP

APCC chief YS Sharmila accepts YV Subba Reddys challenge, asks to show the development in AP
x
Highlights

APCC president YS Sharmila has responded to the challenge made by YV Subba Reddy, a senior leader from YSRCP and challenged the latter to show the...

APCC president YS Sharmila has responded to the challenge made by YV Subba Reddy, a senior leader from YSRCP and challenged the latter to show the progress made during their government and demanded a specific date and time to witness the development.

Sharmila traveled from Palasa to Ichchapuram in an RTC bus as part of her Srikakulam district tour. During the journey, she interacted with the passengers and listened to their problems. Later, she spoke to the media on the bus itself.

While a accepting the challenge on the progress of YSRCP made during he government, she proposed inviting intellectuals, the media, and the opposition to review the development. She questioned the whereabouts of the capital and construction of Polavaram project.

Sharmila also visited the 'Praja Prasthanam' Vijaya Stupa in Ichchapuram, where her late father, former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, ended his padayatra. She spoke to local leaders and activists, emphasizing that YSR's ambitions can only be achieved by the Congress.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X