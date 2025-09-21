APEPDCL holds 3-day training for staff

Visakhapatnam: CMD of APEPDCL Prudhvitej Immadi directed the officials of the company to work with an aim of providing better services to consumers. At the valedictory of a three-day training programme held on ‘organisational behaviour and managing people’ at APEPDCL Sagar Nagar training centre on Saturday, the CMD said, “Such training programmes enhance the skills of the officials and help them become closer to the staff as well as the consumers.”

Organised in collaboration with IIM-Visakhapatnam, the event saw officials of the APEPDCL highlighting the importance of such training sessions. The CMD presented certificates to the chief general managers, general managers, deputy general managers and executive engineers for completing the training programme. The company’s finance and HRD director D Chandram, IIM programme directors professor H Paul and professor Anupama Sharma participated in the event.