APEPDCL offers subsidy to domestic users to regulate additional load

Visakhapatnam : Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Prudhvi Tej Immadi informed that subsidy will be provided to domestic electricity consumers for regulating additional load.

About 50 per cent discount will be facilitated to residents who regulate the additional load in accordance with the orders of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) which will be provided from March 1 to June 30.

Most of the domestic consumers in 11 districts that fall under the company are using high load electrical equipment, such as air conditioners, water heaters, refrigerators, washing machines, etc. The additional power consumption without informing the electricity department is causing regular power interruptions.

Due to over consumption, consumers power supply fluctuations like low voltage and trip issues are witnessed causing damage to transformers.

In order to overcome such issues, the CMD mentioned that the APEPDCL is appealing to consumers to regulate the extra load voluntarily.

To regularise the extra load, domestic users have to pay Rs 2,000 as development charge per kilowatt and Rs.200 as a security deposit.

A total of Rs 2,200 has to be paid per kilowatt. But those who volunteer to regulate additional loads need to pay only Rs 1,200 after the discount.

Similarly, the payment for two kilowatts is Rs.4,400, but after subsidy, consumers need to pay only Rs 2,400. Based on the kilowatts, consumers can pay at subsidised price.

Users can apply at all electricity revenue offices and Mee Seva centres or by logging on to the APEPDCL official website www.apeasternpower.com.

According to APEPDCL officials, so far, 8.36 lakh consumers need to regularise their connections in 11 districts.

The CMD appealed to domestic consumers who fall under the jurisdiction of the APEPDCL to regulate the additional load.