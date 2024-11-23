APEPDCL to promote solar power extensively

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Prudhvi Tej Immadi stated that their aim is to provide solar power to every single consumer within the discom’s purview.

Inaugurating Solar Renewable Energy Expo - 2024 (RE NEXT) organised under the aegis of AP Solar Energy Association at Andhra University grounds here on Friday, the CMD briefed the objectives and necessity of the expo.

He said that the consumers would get benefits through the PM Surya Garh (Muft Bijli Yojana) and Pradhan Mantri- Kisan Ujra Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) schemes implemented by the Central and State governments.

The APEPDCL CMD opined that the savings will increase through the use of solar power. Further, the CMD mentioned that the domestic consumers would benefit through PM Surya Garh and farmers through KUSUM scheme and people should come forward to take advantage of them.

He described the expo as a good platform for manufacturers, traders, suppliers and industry professionals.

He informed that the expo would conclude on November 24. “We are serving with the aim of providing solar power to 10 lakh houses and so far more than 40,000 applications have been received,” Prudhvi Tej Immadi informed.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Sabha Member Golla Baburao mentioned that the Central and State governments were implementing good policies to promote solar energy, through which consumers would getting power supply at a low cost.

President of Andhra Pradesh Solar Energy Association Hema Kumar mentioned that on the last day of the expo (November 24), engineering students of Andhra University would present new innovations on solar power.

As part of the expo, a wide variety of solar power related equipment were displayed.

Andhra Pradesh Solar Energy Association general secretary Ramamohan Rao, vice-president Nagaraju, treasurer Jaya Babu, joint secretary Srinivasa Rao and representatives of various banks and companies were present.